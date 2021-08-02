Bez thought he'd die of coronavirus.

The Happy Mondays star was convinced he'd had a heart attack when he was taken to hospital in the early days of the pandemic because he was struggling to breathe and he didn't think he'd make it through alive.

He told the Daily Star newspaper: "I had Covid a week before they made the announcement.

"I couldn’t breathe and I couldn't tell if it was my heart or my lungs.

"I got to the hospital and I said, 'I’ve been having this heart attack for three days' and they plugged me into the machines and everything and I had a swollen heart and a virus.

"I really seriously thought I was going to die."

Fortunately, the 57-year-old star was in good shape because he was training for a celebrity boxing match and thinks that helped with his recovery.

He added: "I continued my juicing and taking my vitamin C, drinking my apple cider vinegar and I did get over it very, very quickly."

Bez's friend and bandmate, Shaun Ryder, contracted the virus months later and was gripped by frightening hallucinations.

The former 'Celebrity Big Brother' star said: “Shaun had it for like three weeks. He was hallucinating and having visitations from the aliens telling him he would be all right.

“I was quite worried about old Shaun as he isn’t the healthiest man in the world.

“I’ve always told him to take vitamin C and all that but he says, ‘I’m allergic to it’.

But despite previously ignoring his friend's advice, the 'Step On' hitmaker experienced a "Covid miracle" when boosting his vitamin C intake because his hair began to grow back.

Bez added: "It transpired he could only eat fruit as he was that ill, and he has alopecia so all his hair has fallen out, but from only eating fruit and getting his vitamin C his hair started growing back. Like I told him, it was a Covid miracle!”