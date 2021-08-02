Ariana Grande is set to headline a virtual in-game concert on 'Fortnite'.

The 'Thank U, Next' hitmaker will be performing songs as part of the 'Rift Tour', which kicks off on Friday (06.08.21).

A trailer just dropped showing off her skin, which players will be able to purchase, complete with her signature high ponytail.

The official Twitter page for the game tweeted: "Excuse us, Ariana is coming!

"Fortnite Presents the Rift Tour featuring @ArianaGrande kicks off August 6 at 6 PM ET #RiftTour."

The 28-year-old pop superstar - who released her sixth studio album, 'Positions', in October - follows in the footsteps of the likes of Travis Scott and Marshmello in landing a 'Fortnite' gig.

Meanwhile, the Grammy-winner has been encouraging people to get their COVID-19 vaccination.

The 'God is a Woman' hitmaker took to Instagram on Sunday (01.08.21) to offer a “gentle reminder” to those who are not yet vaccinated against the virus, as she also supplied links to information about the delta variant which is currently spreading throughout the US after having already been found in numerous countries including the UK.

Alongside a picture of herself wearing a mask, she wrote: “vaxxed n masked.

“this is your gentle reminder to please get your vaccines if you are eligible. this thing is not yet over ! sharing some info because i care and if i can, i’d like to help anybody who is hesitant or curious with making their decision.

“this delta variant is very new and since data is changing all the time, i’ll source some links for you to stay up to speed yourself but so far ... we do know that it spreads much more easily compared to previous variants. most of the spread is among unvaccinated people and in areas with low vaccination rates !

“and yes although you can still get it while vaccinated, the vaccine helps to protect against severe illness, hospitalization, and death ! all great things to be protected against in my book. oh and if you have already gotten sick with COVID-19, you should STILL get vaccinated ! (sic)”

The 'Dangerous Woman' singer then insisted people may “save a life or two” by getting their vaccine, as it could help to protect those who can’t have the jab.

She added: “please and reassure yourself why getting vaxxed is the move. save a life or two. who knows. (sic)”