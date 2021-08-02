Matt Damon has been blasted for revealing he only stopped using the word f***** months ago.

The 50-year-old actor revealed in a new interview that he never saw a problem with using the homophobic slur but after his daughter wrote him a "treatise" on why it was wrong, he recently stopped.

And now, a number of celebrities have come forward to slam Matt for his use of the word.

Actor and comedian Billy Eichner tweeted: "I want to know what word Matt Damon has replaced f***** with."

He also shared a link to an article about Damon and wrote: "And to think I didn’t throw a retirement party!!!

"Imagine this headline about any other derogatory ethnic/racial/religious etc slur being used in 2021. People would be up in arms and rightfully so. But you’re still allowed to be homophobic in this fake-woke industry. HAPPY PRIDE!!!"

Director and writer Travon Free added: "So Matt Damon just figured out "months ago", by way of a "treatise" from a child, that he's not supposed to say the word f*****. Months ago. Months ago."

Writer and showrunner Jaclyn Moore, whose credits include 'Dear White People' and 'Queer as Folk' wrote on Twitter: "Remember when the joke was that Ben Affleck was the dumb one and Matt Damon was the smart one? Because one is dating J-Lo and the other is spending the year of our lord Dolly Parton 2021 bragging about how he just stopped saying 'f**'."

Damon - who has daughters Isabella, 15, Gia, 12, and Stella, 10, along with stepdaughter Alexia Barroso, 22, with wife Luciana Barroso- revealed his use of the slur in an interview with The Sunday Times over the weekend.

He said: "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table. I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!' She went to her room and wrote a very long, beautiful treatise on how that word is dangerous. I said, 'I retire the f-slur!' I understood."