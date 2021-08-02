Seth MacFarlane wishes 'Family Guy' was broadcast "on any other network" but Fox.

The 47-year-old series creator has been critical of Fox News and their alleged spread of misinformation during the coronavirus pandemic and he's admitted he would love to distance himself from the broadcast giant entirely by finding a new home for the long-running animated comedy series, which currently airs on Fox Entertainment in the US.

Referring to his 2020 deal with NBCUniversal's UCP, Seth tweeted on Sunday (01.08.21): “Tucker Carlson’s latest opinion piece once again makes me wish Family Guy was on any other network.

“Look, Fox, we both know this marriage isn’t working any more. The sex is only once a year, I don’t get along with your mother, and well… I’ve been having an affair with NBC.(sic)"

This isn't the first time Seth has hit out at the broadcaster as in June 2018, he first took issue with presenter Tucker Carlson after he told viewers to ignore other news sources, prompting the 'Ted' star to admit he felt "embarrassed" to work for the network.

He wrote at the time: "In other words, don’t think critically, don’t consult multiple news sources, and in general, don’t use your brain. Just blindly obey Fox News. This is fringe s***, and it’s business like this that makes me embarrassed to work for this company.”

And he responded to Fox News host Laura Ingraham in April 2020 when she wrote about lockdown: “The Washington Post is rooting for the shut down to continue indefinitely.”

He replied: “I really cannot fathom that we produce content for the same corporation.”

'Family Guy' has been renewed up to season 21 by Fox.

Seth's show 'The Orville' originally aired on Fox before moving to Hulu, while 'American Dad' moved to TBS after its first 11 series aired on Fox.