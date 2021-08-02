TikTok's resumes feature could prompt a trend in video job applications.
The feature - which ran in July as part of a pilot programme - was pitched as a way to "creatively and authentically showcase [your] skillsets and experiences".
Now, Nicole Penn - the president of marketing agency EGC Group - told CNET: "The advantage for applicants is it's a time to show your creativity.
"The upside for employers is that you're getting access to a digital native, which is what so many employers want."
And she's certain other social media platforms will look to capitalise on TikTok's move in this area.
Penn added: "We first predict that LinkedIn will have a video resume feature.
"Next, we do see Instagram already being used for recruitment, so it's just a matter of time before they have a similar feature.
"And of course Facebook, being part of Instagram, will do the same."