Kit Harington is happy he went to rehab after 'Game of Thrones' ended.

The 34-year-old actor admitted he was facing some "mental health difficulties" towards the end of the HBO series in which he played Jon Snow for eight years and Kit thinks taking time for himself was the best thing he could have done.

Speaking on SiriusXM’s 'The Jess Cagle Show', he said: "I went through some mental health difficulties after ‘Thrones’ — and during the end of ‘Thrones,’ to be honest — and I think it was directly to do with the nature of the show and what I’ve been doing for years.

“I think I took a sort of break after ‘Thrones’ where I said, ‘I don’t want to work for a year. I want to really kind of concentrate on myself'. I’m really happy I did that.”

Back in 2019, Kit spent a month at the luxury Prive-Swiss health retreat in Connecticut, with his representative explaining: "Kit has decided to use this break in his schedule as an opportunity to spend some time at a wellness retreat to work on some personal issues."

Meanwhile, Kit revealed he was excited to return to work after 'Game of Thrones' ended but the COVID-19 pandemic put his plans on hold.

He said: "Coming back to work and deciding what to take and what to choose, you know, you couldn’t predict the pandemic, so just when I was wanting to come back to work, the pandemic hit, so I was like, ‘Ugh, for God’s sake,'".

However, there was a bonus for Kit and his wife Rose Leslie, 34, as they welcomed a son during this time.

He said: "What we were gifted with this was forced time together. And because of that, we ended up having a baby.

“That’s the major thing that came out of the pandemic for me was becoming a father. I had a quite profound and amazing experience during this last year and a half."