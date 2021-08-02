The Weeknd is "sober lite" these days.

The 'Can't Feel My Face' hitmaker - whose real name is Abel Tesfaye - has stopped using hard drugs as a "crutch" and no longer enjoys the "romance" of drinking alcohol, though he confirmed he still has a tipple occasionally and smokes marijuana.

Asked about speculation he's sober these days, he told the new issue of America's GQ magazine: "I like sober lite.

"I do [drink]. Occasionally. I’m not a heavy drinker, as much as I used to be. The romance of drinking isn’t there."

After confirming he smokes weed, he was then asked about other drugs and said: "No. Drugs were a crutch. It was me thinking that I needed it. And not doing the work to figure out how not to need it.

"And I’ve spent the last few years realising that and thanking God that I don’t need it. Because for a lot of people, it’s hard to shake it. But I knew I didn’t want it."

The 31-year-old star - who has previously dated Bella Hadid and Selena Gomez - admitted he's keen to start a family of his own one day.

He said: "I eventually want a family. I know I say I don’t, but I know I do. I want children.

"Why do I say I don’t? Probably [a defence mechinism]. I guess I say it because I like the trajectory of my career. But also I feel like having children would influence me and inspire me more."

And when he does have children, the 'Blinding Lights' singer knows a time will come when he has to explain some of his raunchier lyrics to them and he's ready for it.

He said: "I’m prepared for it. At the end of the day, it’s my art. And that’s who Daddy was."

The Weeknd admitted he's put himself in situations that he knows will be hard on him in order to inspire great music, which he claims is an "addiction".

He said: "I believe that when anybody is sad, they make better music. They make more emotional music, more honest music. Cathartic, therapeutic music.

"And I’ve definitely been a victim of wanting to be sad for that, because I’m very aware. I definitely put myself in situations where it’s psychologically self-harming.

"Because making great music is a drug. It’s an addiction and you want to always have that. Fortunately, I’ve been through that and I’ve learned how to channel it. And I’ve experienced enough darkness in my life for a lifetime.

"I feel lucky that I have music, and that’s probably why I haven’t dabbled into too much therapy, because I feel like music has been my therapy."