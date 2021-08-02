Amazon's AWS cloud computing division is updating the WorkSpaces virtualisation service before the Windows 365 launch.

The update means there will be support for access via web browser, which brings it closer to Microsoft's upcoming service.

Browser support will allow users "to remain productive when connecting from computers where a web browser experience may be optimal".

This is particularly helpful for personal devices used with people working remotely.

However, there are still some things to make note of with this change.

It only applies to customers on Windows rather than Linux, with Asia Pacific (Mumbai) and GovCloud (US-West) regions also not included.

There's no suggestion of whether or not Linux will get the same update, or when the feature will get a full roll-out to all regions.

Meanwhile, WorkSpaces customers configured to stream over the PCoIP protocol will be able to use either Firefox or Chrome.

For other deployments using the WorkSpaces Streaming Protocol (WSP), it can be accessed using any Chromium-based browser.