Kate Hudson has got "burned a couple of times" trusting people too much.

The 'Truth Be Told' star admits she is the kind of person who would trust someone until they give them a reason not to trust them but she admits it has caused her a few headaches in the past.

She told E! News Daily Pop: "I trust until I can't, until there's a reason to not trust, whereas I think there's a lot of people who don't hold back until they can earn the trust. I'm sort of the opposite.

"I've been burned a couple of times. But it's fine. I got to keep my secrets."

Whilst she doesn't mind trusting people, Kate says her family is similar and she recently revealed that her mother Goldie Hawn was sometimes too "open" with her when she was growing up.

She said: "They were very open when I was growing up and they still are to this day. Sometimes mom will share something with me and I am like, 'Mom, that is just [too much]'. Everything was very open. My parents are open, but they are not crass. They are classy open."

The 'Almost Famous' star said her mother has always been open about sex with her and they first spoke on the subject when she was trying to explain how "sexually oriented" she was.

Explaining how the conversation came up, she added: "You were trying to engage and asking like what was going on with me sexually. I was like, ‘Mum, let’s just say that I’m kind of a sexually-oriented type of personality.' And she goes, 'Please, I have known that since you were two years old.' I was like, 'Mum!'"