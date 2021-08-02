Shailene Woodley went through a couple of years of "feeling insecure".

The 'Divergent' actress admits there was a time where she struggled with comparing herself to others, and says it had a really detrimental effect on her mental health.

She said: "I was so strong-headed and free-willed, so rooted in the core of who I was.

"But in my mid-20s I went through a couple of years feeling insecure about the choices I was making, believing the opinions of others a little bit too much, not staying on my path.

"I had a couple of years where comparison was really detrimental to my mental health."

Shailene was branded a hippy in the past for speaking out about environmental issues and whilst she used to be "offended" by the title, she is glad of it now.

She added: "I mean, I used to get offended by that. But now I’m just like, 'Great, you want to call me a hippy? So many things about the hippy movement were f***ing beautiful, I’m all about it.'"

The 29-year-old actress doesn't mind being called the term if people are "going to learn some things".

She told The Observer: "When I was talking about these things 10 or 15 years ago, it was before people knew what environmentalism was. The most environmental thing you could do then was recycle. There wasn’t a lot of narrative around these things. So of course you’re going to be ostracised in some way, be labelled as ‘other,’ because it’s not mainstream. Now? Every single f****** influencer or model or CEO is talking about this! Look, I don’t take offence at being called ‘The Hippy of Hollywood’ if it means one or two people are going to learn some things."