Billie Eilish doesn't like being alone.

The 'everything i wanted' hitmaker admits she likes having "autonomy" but gets really "flipped out" when she's on her own and has lots of "weird, irrational fears" so prefers to be around her parents a lot.

She said: "I really don’t like to be alone. I do like having anonymity, or autonomy, but I really am flipped out when I’m alone. I hate it. I have a lot of stalkers and I have people that want to do bad things to me, and I also am freaked out by the dark and, like, what’s under beds and couches. I have a lot of weird, irrational fears. So I’m still at my parents’ house a lot. I just love my parents and really like it here."

Billie admits she can get angry at her family though and finds horse-riding rally helps relieve stress.

Speaking about how she deals with her anger, she added: "I’m an equestrian and that gives a lot of adrenaline and needs a lot of strength, and it’s exhausting. That is a big stress reliever for me. I’ve been less angry and emotional since I’ve gotten back into that. My family, my God, makes me so angry. Oh, my family is like everybody’s. There’s anger – and love, so it kind of evens out."

Billie has made it her mission to be "pleasant" to work with and never wants to come across as a diva.

She shared to The Guardian newspaper: "I try really, really hard to be pleasant to work with. Sometimes people are huge idiots, and you have to be like, 'Hey, you’re being an idiot.'

"But I never throw things or yell at anybody, ever. I love working with people."