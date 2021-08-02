Millie Mackintosh found it "upsetting and scary" when her daughter was diagnosed with hip dysplasia.

The 'Made In Chelsea' star - who has daughter Sienna with her husband Hugo Taylor - has reflected on the last year, since her daughter was diagnosed with the condition, which leaves the hip joint loose.

She wrote on Instagram: "1 year ago Sienna was diagnosed with hip dysplasia and put into a Pavlic harness, at the time it was very upsetting and scary. One thing which really helped me to stay positive were the photos and videos that lots of you lovely people sent me. (sic)"

Millie has urged other parents going through a similar diagnosis to keep positive.

She added: "Seeing so many other babies have the same treatment and then later be happily running around filled me with a sense of hope! So I just wanted to post this video of Sienna incase anyone else is feeling the way I was, just know that there is light at the end of the tunnel #hipdysplasiaawareness (sic)"

Meanwhile, Millie previously opened up about the difficulties between "juggling" motherhood and social media as she struggles with balance of work and home life.

She said: "Recently I have been struggling to juggle both motherhood and the time I spend online. I am often conscious that social media can be seen as a platform that allows the unrealistic depiction of people's lives to be shared; however, I am proud of the community it has allowed me to create, and the opportunities it has brought me. Used in the right way, it is an incredibly powerful tool. It was my intention to have a space that allowed me to communicate authentically with like minded women, and I feel so lucky to have a platform that I can share my journey on, as I navigate through life and motherhood. Being able to support other women, is a great privilege, and without social media, I would not be able to do this."