Jenna Dewan struggled without Channing Tatum when they welcomed their daughter.

The former couple - who have eight-year-old Everly together - weren't able to be together soon after their daughter was born because of Channing's work commitments and Jenna admits it was "really hard" without him being by her side and she struggled through the long hours on set.

She said: "I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part. So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks. That was really hard because that was long hours. I did have her on set with me constantly. It was just really difficult."

Jenna admits she was also having to cope with postpartum anxiety at the time.

She added: "And I had a lot of postpartum anxiety I would say. It was like, I just never stopped.

"You know, you're up a couple times in the night and then you're working all day. I was breastfeeding, I was pumping, I was without a partner, I mean it was just craziness."

Jenna felt "grounded" when she welcomed her 16-month-old son Callum - who she has with her fiancé Steve Kazee - and she enjoyed being at home in a little "love nest".

Speaking on Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby, the 'Step Up' star shared: "This time around, I was so grounded. Even though the world was crazy, I was home and in this love nest and it was different."