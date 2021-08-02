Chrissy Teigen enjoyed her "first sober Italian getaway" over the weekend.

The Sports Illustrated model headed to Italy on Sunday August 1 with her husband John Legend for a special Unicef event and she admits it was "trippy" not being "wasted" like she would in the past.

She wrote: "we haven’t done something like this for soooo long, it made us feel young again! ... but really thanks for making me feel so pretty and helping me along in my quest to have my first sober Italian getaway. I hate the word sober by the way, it’s so rehab/medical. Anyhow honestly it was so so trippy being sober at something you typically would have been wasted at. (sic)"

Chrissy is grateful she has nothing to regret on this trip away.

She added in her post: "that paired with all the crazy hot young models and club dudes and seeing your young self over and over, oh man it was crazy. anyhow I dunno. I’m rambling. we had so much fun.

"I didn’t do anything I’d regret and I’m glad I’ll get to remember it all!! (sic)"

Chrissy previously admitted she gave up drinking alcohol because she was tired of "making an a**" of herself.

She wrote on her Instagram Story: "One month ago, on my birthday, I got this book ['Quit Like a Woman: The Radical Choice to Not Drink in a Culture Obsessed with Alcohol'] from my doctor and friend. I was done with making an a** of myself in front of people (I'm still embarrassed), tired of day drinking and feeling like s*** by 6, not being able to sleep."

The model urged her social media followers to read the book, even if they aren't planning on ditching alcohol.

She said: "I have been sober ever since and even if you can't see yourself doing it or don't want to, it is still an incredible read."