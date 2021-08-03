Hugh Jackman has undergone a biopsy on his nose.

The 52-year-old actor - who has been treated for skin cancer six times in the past - has revealed he underwent a minor medical procedure after his "amazing" dermatologists spotted something "irregular" on his hooter during his routine check-up earlier this week.

Taking to his Twitter account on Monday (02.08.21), he said: "I just went to see Lisa and Trevor, my amazing dermatologist and doctors. They saw something that was a little irregular so they took a biopsy, getting it checked. So if you see a shot of me with this on, do not freak out. Thank you for your concern. I'll let you know what's going on but they think it's probably fine."

The 'Greatest Showman' star previously called himself an "idiot" for not wearing sunscreen when he was younger and has advised his fans to take precautions to prevent themselves from being exposed to the harmful rays of the sun.

He said: "Don't be like me. Wear sunscreen, I'm the idiot who didn't wear sunscreen at all.

"I have English parents but it doesn't matter actually what skin type you are, everyone is susceptible and you know, just be smart.

"It's the most preventable disease in the world so do not take my example or you can take my example now and wear sunscreen."

Hugh was first diagnosed with basal cell carcinoma in 2013 and has had check-ups every three months since.

He explained in 2015: "It's the new normal for me. My doctor says I'll likely have more, and if that's your cross to bear in life, you should be so lucky. It's always a bit of a shock just hearing the word cancer. Being an Australian it's a very common thing.

"I never wore sunscreen growing up so I was a prime candidate for it."