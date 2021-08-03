Felicity Jones named her new production company after a style of collar worn by Elizabeth I.

The 37-year-old actress and her brother Alex started up Piecrust Productions during the COVID-19 pandemic and Felicity says they were inspired by the fashion style of the late royal, who was Queen of England from 1558 until her death in 1603.

She told The Mail On Sunday's You magazine: "The company is named after a style of collar worn by Elizabeth I. One of the themes of projects that we’re looking at is 'defiance', and Elizabeth I felt like a good reference as one of the original defiant women. Starting this company is what Alex and I have always wanted to do. I aim to go into every aspect of filmmaking."

Felicity also had a piecrust collar on her Erdem wedding dress, when she tied the knot with film director Charles Guard at Sudeley Castle in Gloucestershire, England, in 2018.

Meanwhile, the busy actress and mother-of-one revealed she likes to relax with wild swimming and early morning runs.

She said: "I’ve done it from such a young age so it feels normal for me to always be working,’ she says, ‘That said, you don’t want to be doing it in extremis so you’re run ragged.

"It’s hard, though. It’s quite an extreme industry at the best of times and when something is happening, it is all-encompassing, and it takes over."