Kathy Griffin was "so unsteady" when she was going through her "nasty" drug detox last year.

The 60-year-old comedienne has revealed she was suffering from some "crazy" withdrawal symptoms when she decided to stop taking the pills she had become hooked on - including Provigil, Ambien and painkillers - but things got really bad when her husband Randy Bick had to clutch her hips when she brushed her teeth to stop her swaying and crashing to the floor.

Speaking to ABC News’ Juju Chang on 'Nightline', which will air on Tuesday (03.08.21) night, she said: "The detox was nasty. I mean, it was [going on for] months. I was so unsteady. Like, when I would brush my teeth, my husband had to hold my hips so I wouldn't fall over. It was crazy.

"[It was a] bad detox — bad detox."

Kathy hit rock bottom at the beginning of last year when she became "obsessed" with suicide.

She explained: “I started really convincing myself it was a good decision. I got my living revocable trust in order. I had all my ducks in a row. I wrote the note — the whole thing."

But it was ultimately her husband - who she married in January last year - who saved her life as he had her admitted to hospital and put on psychiatric hold before encouraging her to work with two doctors to recover from her pill addiction.

She said: “The irony is not lost on me that, a little over a year ago, all I wanted to do was die. And now, all I wanna do is live.”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Kathy revealed she's battling lung cancer and has to have half her left lung removed.

She wrote on Instagram: "I've got to tell you guys something. I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked! The doctors are very optimistic as it is stage one and contained to my left lung. Hopefully, no chemo or radiation after this and I should have a normal function with my breathing."

However, she is hopeful she will make a full recovery and predicted she will be "up and running around as usual" within a month.

She explained: "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."