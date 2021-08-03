Google has unveiled the Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro.

Remarkably different in design, with a horizontal camera bar, the device boasts Google's first chipset, the Google Tensor.

The Google Store listing reads: "It's the first processor designed by Google, custom-made for Pixel. It helps make Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro our smartest, most secure, and personal phones ever."

Google revealed that both the standard and Pro come in "three colour combos", and they have "more space above the camera bar".

They tweeted: "Let’s start outside and work our way in.

"#Pixel6 Pro will come in three color combos.

"#Pixel6 has three color combos too.

"Pro tip (ha!) - the Pixel phones with more space above the camera bar = #Pixel6 Pro (sic)"

It also has three cameras, including a telephoto lens with a 4x optical zoom.

Sharing the best thing about Google Tensor, Google added: "The highlight of Tensor is that it can process Google’s most powerful AI and ML models directly on #Pixel6.

"You’ll see a transformed experience for the camera Camera, speech recognition Speaking head in silhouette and many other Pixel 6 features. (sic)"

Google Pixel 6 is due out later this year.