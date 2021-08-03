Priscilla Presley's mother has died at the age of 95.

The 76-year-old businesswoman - who is the ex-wife of the late Elvis Presley - is "heartbroken" following the death of her beloved mom Anna Lillian Iversen on Monday (02.08.21) because she was the "light" of her life.

Announcing the news on her Twitter account, Priscilla said: "I am heartbroken. My beautiful mother passed today. She was the light of our lives. She never wanted any attention on herself. Her children were her everything. May you Rest In Peace mom. You will always be with us. (sic)"

Riley Keough - who is the granddaughter of Priscilla - shared a similar tribute on her own social networking sites.

She wrote: "We lost our beautiful Nana this morning. She was an incredible woman and mother. Rest In Peace nana."

Anna's death comes a year after Priscilla lost her grandson Benjamin Keough - the son of Lisa-Marie Presley and Danny Keough - to suicide.

Benjamin - who was aged 27 at the time - died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Priscilla said at the time: "These are some of the darkest days of my family's life. The shock of losing Ben has been devastating. Trying to put all the pieces together of all the possible whys has penetrated my soul. Each day I wake up I pray it will get better."

She also paid tribute to various members of her family who were struggling with Benjamin's passing, including her son Navarone Garibaldi, his sister Riley, and Lisa Marie's 12-year-old twin daughters Finley and Harper, whom she has with ex-husband Michael Lockwood.

The 'Dallas' star added: "Each day I wake up I pray it will get better. Then, I think of my daughter and the pain she is going through as she was a doting mother. Ben's father, Danny, who is completely lost, as Ben was his only son. Riley, so loving and so close to him; Harper and Finley, who absolutely adored Ben. Navarone, who struggles deeply with loss and death. Rest In Peace Ben, you were loved."