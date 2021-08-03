Sony has blocked McDonald's Australia from releasing a PS5 controller inspired by the fast-food chain.

In honour of the first-ever branch being opened in the continent five decades ago, a DualSense controller in McDonald's red and yellow branding was due to be given out as a prize.

However, Sony did not approve of the design - which featured fries and a burger - for Stream Week and now the controller has been swapped for merchandise.

In a statement issued to Press Start, McDonald's Australia said: "Sony PlayStation has not authorised the use of its controller in promotional materials related to the proposed Stream Week event and we apologies for any inconvenience caused.

"McDonald's stream week has been postponed and Sony PlayStation controllers will not be included in the giveaway."