The UK government is moving forward with its plans to make it easy for people and businesses to carry out digital ID verification.

A digital identity framework is in development to make it possible to verify someone's identification at ease, with peace of mind when it comes to security, for things like shopping online and starting a new job.

Digital Infrastructure Minister Matt Warman said: “Whether someone wants to prove who they are when starting a job, moving house or shopping online, they ought to have the tools to do so quickly and securely.

We are developing a new digital identity framework so people can confidently verify themselves using modern technology and organisations have the clarity they need to provide these services.”

The government will later need to draft a new law to codify the framework.