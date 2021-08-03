Xbox's Phil Spencer has insisted 'The Elder Scrolls 6' won't be released until after 'Fable'.

Both titles are yet to receive a release date, but the VP of Gaming at Microsoft has insisted the former action RPG is "further" away than the latter.

Appearing on IGN’s Unlocked Podcast, he said: “When I think about our line-up, and I think about that more core fantasy, RPG setting, I think Avowed is gonna be an awesome entrance there.”

However, Spencer promised fans that 'Elder Scrolls' will be "incredible" when it does arrive.

He continued: “You know 'Fable’s never been that, 'Fable’s always been a little more light-hearted, and a little more British, and I think Playground [Games - Fable's current developer] will keep it there, and 'Elder Scrolls 6' is further out and when that comes out I think it’ll be incredible.”

On the number of RPGs in development, he said: “I think it’s important for us to have great games to fill up the portfolio of things that people get to play on Xbox."

Reflecting on the E3 2021 showcase, he added: “There was a moment at the end of the showcase, where I just started listing some of the games we have in development in different genres and when I was going through the RPG list specifically, even I was surprised, I kept writing down thinking ‘this list has gotta end at some point.'"