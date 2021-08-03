YouTube is developing a cheaper subscription service for ad-free viewing.

For those not wishing to pay the price of YouTube Premium - which costs £11.99 a month in the UK and $11.99 in the US - and simply wanting to watch endless videos without being disturbed by constant advertisements, the video-sharing platform is testing out YouTube Premium Lite in Europe.

According to TrustedReviews.com, it's set to be made available across seven nations in Europe, with a price tag of €6.99 per month, it won't give users the option to download content or play content in the background, but it will remove irritating ads.