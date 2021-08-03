Dizzee Rascal has been charged with assault.

The 'Bonkers' hitmaker - whose real name is Dylan Mills - was arrested on June 8 on suspicion of common assault following a "domestic argument" with a woman at her home in South London in which she reportedly sustained an injury but did not require hospital treatment.

The Metropolitan Police told The Sun newspaper: "Dylan Mills, 36, of Sevenoaks, Kent, has been charged with assault after an incident at a residential address in Streatham on 8 June. Officers attended and a woman reported minor injuries. She did not require hospital treatment."

The 36-year-old grime artist is due to appear at Croydon Magistrates' Court in London on Friday, 3 September 2021.

The alleged incident comes just a year after Dizzee helped to distribute food parcels to families amidst the coronavirus pandemic.

The 'I Luv U' hitmaker joined the team at Kitchen Social in east London, where he grew up, to hand out five meals for families of four.

He said at the time: "I was given an amazing opportunity to visit and help out Kitchen Social at Bygrove Primary School in Poplar, who are providing free food, books and school equipment to kids in the local area where I grew up. Thank you to all the amazing people I met and thanks to Mayor's Fund for London for connecting the dots."

Meanwhile, Dizzee previously insisted he invented grime.

The 'Dance Wiv Me' hitmaker said: "I get people moaning like, 'Ah, you're trying to come back to grime, now?' What are you talking about?

"I was making grime before anyone else. That's not something that's even really out there as a fact, but at the same time, you've got people like Stormzy bigging me up, saying that I'm the one who influenced him. And you can hear it."