Sarah Ferguson thinks she and the late Princess Diana would have "granny parties" together if she were still alive.

The 61-year-old royal - who is the ex-wife of Prince Andrew - got on really well with the princess because they both loved "nothing more than to put a smile on a child's face" and she knows they would have been the first ones on the bouncy castle at family events.

Speaking to Bella magazine, Sarah said: "Diana and I had the same complete love for children.

"We both loved nothing more than to put a smile on a child’s face. We’d be having granny parties together and having a great time. I wonder whether there would be room for the kids to get onto the bouncy castle, as she and I would be the first on."

Sarah became a grandmother for the first time in February when her daughter Princess Eugenie gave birth to her son August and is set to welcome another grandchild into the clan later this year as her daughter Princess Beatrice is also pregnant with her first child.

And the flame-haired author knows that the late Princess of Wales - who tragically died in a car crash in 1997 - would be "so proud" of her two sons Prince William and Princess Harry, their wives Duchess Catherine and Duchess Meghan and her grandchildren Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, six, Prince Louis, three, Archie, two, and one-month-old Lilibet.

She explained during Tuesday's (03.08.21) episode of 'Lorraine': “Diana and I went through enormous things without social media in the 80s. We really went through a lot, it was really very, very tough and if she was here today I know that she would be completely like an eagle. She would fly high and be so proud of her two sons and their wonderful wives who have delivered amazing children. It really is a total blessing and I say this very openly, no race, creed, colour, no other denomination, no judgement, it doesn’t matter who you are or where you are, just be who you are with integrity of goodness and kindness.”