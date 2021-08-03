Emma Roberts tries to limit what she posts online.

The 30-year-old actress - who gave birth to her first child Rhodes in December last year - loves sharing elements of her life with her friends, family and fans on her social networking sites but she tries to "err on the lesser side" because she's aware nothing is ever erased from the big wide web.

Speaking to Bustle, she said: "We live our whole lives online now. Sharing on social media has always been something that I've loved, but I always err on the lesser side because you can't take back anything you've shared online. Even when a post is taken down, it still lives somewhere.

"But I try to keep it limited to books or fashion or vacations. The internet can be such a dark and polarizing place, so my corner of the internet I try to keep lighthearted and fun, because that's what I like to see on Instagram."

And it's not just her online posting that has changed since she welcomed her son into the world with her boyfriend Garrett Hedlund, as she's also trying to limit her use of plastic to ensure her little boy is living in a clean environment.

She explained recently: "That was definitely the most eye-opening, having a child. Where before, I'm operating in the world on my own and I'm just kind of thinking about what's right for me. And when you have a kid, it's like, wait, how old is he going to be in the year 2050? What's the world going to look like? For me, I definitely wanted to educate myself more on what I should be doing.”