Sarah Ferguson thinks her ex-husband Prince Andrew "really shines" as a grandfather.

The 61-year-old royal - who lives with her former lover at the Royal Lodge in Berkshire, England - loves seeing the prince with their five-month-old grandson August, who is the son of their daughter Princess Eugenie and her husband Jack Brooksbank, because he's in his element.

Speaking on Tuesday's (03.08.21) 'Lorraine', she said: "The pandemic has been extraordinary for everybody, it’s been so challenging. But I think Prince Andrew is such a good man, he’s a thoroughly good man, he’s a very gentle man, he’s a really good father... We did co-parent very well, hence the reason why the girls are very solid and [have their] feet on the ground.

"But now, as a grandfather, he’s really good. He can go for hours talking about football and all those sorts of things. And I’m like, ‘Ok, off you go.’

"It’s a joy to see him really shine as a grandfather. I think it’s very important, family unity - communicate, compromise, compassion. Those are the three Cs that are essential… Life is about yourself and being able to have team spirit.

"Say what you feel - communicate, compromise and then compassion, let’s go forward."

Sarah loves having a little boy in the family because she's starting to learn about "trucks" and "trains".

She explained: “What I love more than anything is that I have a sister, daughters, I’m very good with Barbie dolls and in fact, my children weren’t allowed to make them, I had to make the equipment, but now I’m into trains and trucks and tractors and I really find it fantastic that August is a little chap. People say, ‘He’s a boy’ and I say, ‘No, he’s a good little chap and very much like his dad.’

"Of course, if he wants to play with Barbies, that’s fine too, but it’s quite fun learning about tractors.”

Sarah is set to become a grandmother for the second time later this year as her daughter Princess Beatrice is expecting her first child.