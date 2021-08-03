Lily Allen hasn't spoken to her father for "a while."

The 'Smile' hitmaker has admitted her relationship with her dad Keith Allen hasn't been right since she fell out with him three years ago over comments she made in her autobiography 'My Thoughts Exactly' about him which later turned out to be false.

Speaking to The Telegraph newspaper, she said: "I haven't really spoken to him, to be honest, for a while.

"The last time I texted him was on Father's Day and he texted back saying 'Thank you.' We haven't connected for a while."

The 36-year-old singer received an "angry" text from the 'Unlawful Killing' star when he found that she had claimed in her book that he'd suffered a "cocaine-induced heart attack" at Glastonbury festival when she was 13 - when actually it was acute food poisoning.

Lily said at the time: "I got quite a cross text from him this weekend. There was a big piece [in the press] and he texted me, 'Err cocaine-induced heart attack at Glastonbury. Wow.'

"And I said, 'Sorry that's what I thought… I'm really sorry if I got that wrong but that's how I remembered it and you never explained it to me in any other way so that's what I wrote'

"And he said: 'Well that's not true.' And I said: 'I'm really really sorry if I got that wrong, what was it?' And he said: 'Acute food poisoning'."

Lily hasn't always had a strained relationship with the 67-year-old actor as she used to watch football with him every weekend as a teenager.

She explained: "I was close with him and in my teenage years I really wanted to forge a relationship with him so I used to go and watch Fulham play every Saturday with him and his mates and things were really good at a certain point."