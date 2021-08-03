Jessica Alves wants to have a womb transplant so she can fall pregnant.

The 37-year-old star underwent sex reassignment surgery in February and is determined to "find a way" to carry a baby, even though the procedure has never been carried out on a transgender woman, and insisted the cost doesn't matter to her.

She told Closer magazine: "Even it cost a million pounds to have one, I'd find a way to do it. I would love a baby that has my own genes and blood, and I have my frozen sperm so I could use that for IVF.

"All I wanted was to be a woman and having gender reassignement surgery was the happiest day of my life."

Jessica insisted she would feel "complete" if she was able to give birth to her own baby.

She added: "But having a womb would be even better - I would feel complete if I could give birth.

"I would love to have a brood of children. I would make me so happy to be called 'mummy'."

Womb transplants are still considered to be groundbreaking procedures and were developed to allow women to carry a baby if they had had theirs removed due to illness or if they were born without one.

Meanwhile, the former 'Celebrity Big Brother' contestant recently admitted she is "desperate" to lose her virginity but has so far not been "very lucky" when trying to find love on dating apps.

She said: "I am desperate to lose my virginity after my sex change surgery and I have been on the hunt for the right guy, but no luck.

"I've been using Tinder in order to chat to those who are supposed to be a match but I haven’t been very lucky.

"My account often gets banned because users report me thinking that it isn't a real profile.

"Last week, I agreed to go on a date with this man who looked and sounded amazing and when I turned up it was a catfish."