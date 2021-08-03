Sean 'Diddy' Combs insisted he wasn't "trolling" anyone when he shared a throwback photo of himself and Jennifer Lopez.

The 51-year-old rapper caused a stir in May when he shared an old picture of himself holding hands with the 'On the Floor' singer - who he dated from 1999 to 2001 - in May, around the time her renewed romance with former fiance Ben Affleck was generating headlines around the world.

But the 'I'll Be Missing You' hitmaker insisted there was "no trolling" involved in his post, which Vanity Fair magazine reported he shared as it was a "throwback from a great time in his life."

Diddy added: "That’s just my friend. And I don’t have nothing to say about her relationship or her life."

While the music mogul didn't have much to say about Jennifer, he explained how his recent decision to legally change his middle name to Love was to usher in a new era, which is all about "me to we".

And the star has a "five-year plan" for his Love era, which he hopes can play "a part in saving the Black race".

He explained: "Love is a mission. I feel like that’s one of the biggest missions that will actually shift things. But besides that, we -- the world - is different. We have the internet, we have the power, we have a culture, I have us on a five-year plan...

"It clicked in and went from me to we, that [I] was sent here not to just do those things that are kind of rooted in personal success but to be able to transfer to we, and do things that are real change and communal success.

"... The fun part is the frequency. The fun part [of the Love era] is the music, the beat, the style, the rhythm, the walk, the talk, the fashion, the joy, the travels, the places we have never been before."

Sean explained his original stage name of Puff Daddy was "this young, brash, bold hip-hop, unapologetic swagger on a million and just fearlessness and really doing it for the art and rooted, the only thing I know is hip-hop."

After enduring some hard times, he then changed his name to Diddy, a moniker he was given from his late friend Notorious B.I.G..

He explained: "Biggie had called me Diddy because of my bop, the way I walk, my swagger, and they got something called the diddy bop... it’s not me, it was something before me. That’s the diddy bop.

"It’s the way a brother would walk around, walk down the street."