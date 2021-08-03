Jason Momoa wouldn't play his 'Game of Thrones' character again.

The 42-year-old star portrayed Kahl Drogo in the fantasy drama series and he admitted it was "really, really, really hard" to shoot some of his scenes, including the Dothraki leader's wedding night rape of his young new wife Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) but he accepted it was his job at the time, though it's not an experience he's keen to repeat.

Asked by the New York Times newspaper if he thought differently about the scenes or had any regrets, he said: "Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style. You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was.

"It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?'

"We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."

Later in the interview, Jason admitted he felt the question was "icky" and he was "bummed" by the suggestion he should have intervened to have the scene changed.

He said: "I wanted to bring something up that left a bad feeling in my stomach. When you brought up Game of Thrones, you brought up stuff about what's happening with my character and would I do it again.

" I was bummed when you asked me that. It just feels icky — putting it upon me to remove something. As if an actor even had the choice to do that.

"We're not really allowed to do anything.

"There are producers, there are writers, there are directors, and you don't get to come in and be like, 'I'm not going do that because this isn't kosher right now and not right in the political climate.' That never happens. So it's a question that feels icky. I just wanted you to know that."