LeAnn Rimes had "pretty heavy depression" during the coronavirus pandemic.

The 38-year-old singer - who is married to Eddie Cibrian - admitted she is unused to spending as much time at home as she has over the last year and a half and not having an outlet for her energy left her struggling.

She said: “I have my whole life, on the road, I’ve never had this much time at home. Like my nervous system was just like, ‘What are we doing?’

"Even though I meditate and do all the things like I’m still, there was still this kind of energy that’s always on. That really kind of is my baseline.

"So, when that got taken away, the false security of having a job my whole life, like having all the things removed and I was terrified as everyone else, including feeling like you’re going to walk out your door and die.

“[I had] some pretty heavy depression, but I’ve now come out of it."

LeAnn found therapy helpful in tackling her difficulties.

She said: "And the upside of that, which has been good. [It helps to get] a different perspective, because sometimes we can be in our own world and not be able to step out of it. So, I’ve always found that therapy definitely helps with that.

“It’s not about an end game. It’s like, this is the human journey.”

The 'Can't Fight the Moonlight' singer admitted her feelings were "intense" when she returned to live performing for the first time recently but she also found things were no different once she got back on stage.

Speaking on the 'Verywell Mind' podcast, she said: “I don’t think I’ve ever been off the road for 16 months like this at one point for a solid period of time. I went back out to do my first show recently in front of thousands of people. I was so triggered.

“I’m like, oh my God, the experience that I’m having right now is so intense. And it was also like, nothing happened. I walked out, it’s like riding a bike, it didn’t feel like there were 16 months in between.

"I recognised when I went out, how unhealthy some of this [was]. I’m like, this is not the normal experience that I’m supposed to be having. And I’ve been having this heightened, energetic experience for my whole life.”