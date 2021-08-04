Shay Mitchell thinks not being married keeps her relationship "sexy".

The 'Pretty Little Liars' actress is in "no rush" to tie the knot with Matte Babel - who she has been in a relationship with since 2017 - as neither of them feel any "pressure" to make their union official.

Shay - who has daughter Atlas, 22 months, with Matte - told E! News' 'Daily Pop': "I don't know if I've done anything in order. I didn't get married before a child. I had a child, didn't get married. I don't really know if that's in the cards of us. I think we both agree, maybe it's just me.

"There's no pressure here. I love it. I love the fact that we come home and every day I'm like, 'I choose you and you choose me.'

"It keeps us on our toes. I'm like, 'Hey, I can walk out. I don't need to go through a lawyer, I can just walk out.' And same with him. It keeps it sexy."

For now, the 34-year-old star is focused on life with her daughter and admitted things are "getting better" every day - though she's bracing herself for Atlas growing more difficult.

She said: "It's fun, it's so much fun. She's almost two and it's so great. I think every single day, I'm like, it's only getting better. Then it will come the terrible two's of what I've heard, and I'll be like, 'Go back to being a little toddler!'"

And Shay would "love" to have a second child.

She said: "Damn, I might as well do it again if we're going to go back in there.

"I feel so unproductive from last pandemic. I should have had a baby! I don't know, I'd love to. When the time is right, you'd be the first to know."

The 'You' actress - who previously spoke of suffering from prenatal depression - is keen to "keep it real" on Instagram to destigmatise the issues mothers face.

She said: "It would be so tough to play one person on social media and one person in real life. Just be who you are."