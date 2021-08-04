Tony Hawk thinks it is "super exciting" that skateboarding is now an Olympic sport.

The 53-year-old skateboarder - who turned professional when he was just 14 years old - was thrilled to be part of NBC's broadcasting team covering the event for the first time at Tokyo 2020, though he admitted it was a "little strange" because coronavirus restrictions meant the event took place without a crowd.

He told People magazine: "The idea that there's no crowd allowed in the venues and there's all this empty stands is a little strange… but that being said, it was super exciting. I was stoked to see it live."

And Tony was pleased to see 13-year-old Rayssa Leal of Brazil place second in the women's street competition as she caught his eye when she was just eight years old and he tweeted a video of her practicing a trick while dressed as a fairy.

He said: "I have been watching [Rayssa's rise to fame] all along and I have actually skated with her a few times in between that, so I've seen how much she's grown."

When he arrived in Tokyo last month, Tony shared some clips of him trying out the Olympic skateboarding course and spoke of his excitement at it being recognised at the Games.

He wrote on Instagram: "As a kid that was mostly lambasted for my interest in skateboarding, I never imagined it would be part of the Olympic Games. It’s surreal to now be in Tokyo bearing witness to this milestone in the most unprecedented circumstances.

"I know in the end it will help to grow skateboarding’s profile internationally, exposing our passion to an audience that has never seen it before or simply refused to embrace it.

"A whole new generation will get to experience skateboarding with genuine public support and meaningful opportunity. I predict it will be one of the highlights from all of the Olympic Games coverage this year. And I’m here for it."