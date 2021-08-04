Simone Biles was left "crying" happy tears after Taylor Swift sent her a video message of support.

The 24-year-old Team USA gymnast decided to pull out of the individual all-around, vault, bars and floor finals at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics last week due to mental health issues and the twisties - which causes gymnasts to become disoriented mid-air.

However, Simone decided to take part in the balance beam final on Tuesday (03.08.21) after lower her level of difficulty and changing her dismount to avoid the twisties and ended up winning a Bronze medal.

In the clip, which has Taylor's ‘Folklore’ track ‘This Is Me Trying’ playing in the background, the 31-year-old pop megastar hailed Simone's voice "as significant as her talents" as she praised her for speaking out on her mental health.

She said: “When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.

“Throughout the last week, her voice has been as significant as her talents, her honesty as beautiful as the perfection that had long been her signature. But don’t you see? It still is. She’s perfectly human, and that’s what makes it so easy to call her a hero.”

And responding to the video message from the Grammy-winner on Twitter, the world champion wrote: "I’m crying how special. I love you (sic)"

To which the 'Shake It Off' hitmaker replied: "I cried watching YOU. I feel so lucky to have gotten to watch you all these years, but this week was a lesson in emotional intelligence and resilience. We all learned from you. Thank you."

Taylor is not the first famous face to voice their support for the athlete.

Drew Barrymore recently spoke of how she relates to the sports star’s struggle after she also battled poor mental health after starting her acting career from a young age.

The 46-year-old star wrote: “Simone Biles. I am in awe of you. Without any assumption to know you, I believe you continue to set a bar for life that is unparalleled. So many people don’t know what to do and how to take care of themselves.

“I have spent so much of my life running. Started at 11 months old working and I have been running ever since. I am happy. Just another human on my journey. But I fight like a lion for that happiness by kicking my own butt all over town trying to achieve self improvement.

“I hate the term self care. There is no fight in it and it is too passive for me. But I now have a face. You! Simone Biles. A beautiful embodiment of what it’s looks like to say no and stop running some times. It is in the form of an insanely disciplined and impossibly talented human. I will see you and your face the next time I am unsure of how to stop running. (sic)”

The ‘Charlie’s Angels’ star went on to praise Simone for “changing lives” with her honesty, as Drew believes people will now look up to the gymnast for her ability to admit when she needs help.