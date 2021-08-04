Nicholas Hoult is to play the titular role in 'Renfield'.

Universal's movie about Horror legend Dracula’s familiar henchman has had some setbacks with director Dexter Fletcher stepping down from the project.

However, in April it was reported that Chris McKay had been asked to take over directing duties.

And now, Deadline is reporting that the 'About a Boy' star has boarded the flick in the leading role as the inmate at the lunatic asylum who appears in Bram Stoker's 1897 Gothic horror novel 'Dracula'.

The film is based on a script by Ryan Ridley and will be produced by Skybound Entertainment’s film team, which includes Robert Kirkman ['Walking Dead'] - who created the original story outline - as well as David Alpert, Bryan Furst and Sean Furst.

Plot details remain a closely-guarded secret for the time being, although it's believed that the upcoming movie will take place during the present day, rather than being a period piece.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed that Nicholas is in final talks to join the cast of 'The Menu'.

The 31-year-old actor looks set to join Anya Taylor-Joy, 25, and Ralph Fiennes, 58, in the upcoming dark comedy for Searchlight.

Mark Mylod – who has played a key part in the success of the acclaimed TV series 'Succession' – is directing the film with Adam McKay producing through his Hyperobject Industries banner together with Betsy Koch.

The movie is a darkly comedic psychological thriller set in the world of eccentric culinary culture that focuses on a young couple who visit a restaurant on a remote island where a famous chef has prepared a lavish menu and some shocking surprises.

Anya will star as one half of the couple with Ralph playing the role of the chef.

Will Tracy and Seth Reiss have penned the screenplay with DanTram Nguyen and Zahra Phillips overseeing the project for the studio.

Nicholas recently starred in 'Those Who Wish Me Dead', an American neo-Western action thriller.