Ric Flair has revealed his WWE exit was down to disagreements over "business opportunities".

The 72-year-old legend - who asked the wrestling giant to release him from his contract after re-signing with the company last year - has explained his decision to leave and admitted they "didn't see eye to eye" on other projects he wanted to pursue.

He told PEOPLE magazine: "We just didn't see eye to eye on some business opportunities that I wanted to pursue, so I asked for my release.

"There has been no animosity and everything has been on friendly terms."

Ric - who is a two-time Hall of Famer both one his own and as a member of the Four Horseman - denied speculation he contacted boss Vince McMahon over conflicting opinions about his daughter Charlotte's storylines.

He added: "It happens sometimes in business; you just don't see eye to eye. But how could I have any animosity towards the company who made me who I am?

"They literally made me who I am. Some of my best friends in the world work at the company.

"How could I possibly be upset with the company where my daughter is currently the most decorated woman's wrestler in history."

And the Nature Boy reiterated that he decided to leave WWE to focus on other business opportunities.

He explained: "It was a mutually agreed-upon decision and I will be moving forward to pursue other exciting endeavors such as my own line of wine, my own network, as well as comic books.

"I had to make this decision personally for my business and my brand."

There had been reports over the weekend that Flair had requested and been granted his release.

WWE confirmed the news in a brief statement on Tuesday (03.08.21) as they simply wrote: "We have come to terms on the release of Ric Flair as of today, 8/03/2021."

Meanwhile, he was previously very critical of the romantic storyline he was part of involving Lacey Evans during her rivalry with Charlotte.

He said: "We made the best of it but ultimately, she's pregnant with her husband now. It was never anything personal, I barely know her and her whole life is her husband and her daughter. I didn't like that one."