Soleil Moon Frye has revealed that three of her children have COVID-19.

The 44-year-old actress was devastated to discover that three of her kids have been struck down with the virus and admitted that she has been trying to "smile through the fear" as she cares for them.

She wrote on Instagram: "Please take a moment to read this. If your children are having symptoms, please get them tested. I thought my son had a cold or a fever, I did not know that he had Covid 19. With the encouragement of our doctor I had him tested. He tested positive. I was on my way to a work trip, rushed home and two of my other children tested positive as well. I continue to have the deepest respect for all of the caretakers on the frontlines, doctors, health workers, and volunteers, I have more love and compassion for single parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, friends, and extended families that come together and jump in when needed. I have such gratitude in my heart for our @coreresponse family and the work we continue to do. Thank you for teaching me safety over fear. I have more love in my heart than ever for the angels that surround me.

"My mother put it best when speaking to a few of them. She spoke about how lucky I am to have them in my life protecting me and loving me, she said softly to one that they grew an angel feather being there for us. I feel the same way. I have felt so many emotions these past days. I want to protect my babies, love them, make them all better, take away the burning fever and tummy aches. I have tried to smile through the fear and nurture them. I have shed many tears. It has brought up a lot for me. More than anything it has brought up how thankful I am for our health and well being. I know how incredibly fortunate we are. My kids have been able to heal together and support each other through this, we have a doctor we trust and hospitals close by. We are able to lean on one another. My heart breaks for the lives that have been lost and knowing how so many do not have the same things that we have or the chance to be with their loved ones throughout this. I still don't know where my three kids caught this from. All of us that have been around them have tested negative. That is part of the mystery in this, how hard it is often to trace and how easy it is to spread. Please be safe. Much love to you all."

Soleil has four children, Poet, Jagger, Lyric and Story, with her former husband Jason Goldberg.

The pair separated in 2020 after 22 years of marriage.