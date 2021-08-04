Britney Spears accidentally locked herself in her bathroom at 2am.

The 'Oops!... I Did It Again' hitmaker decided to go for a bath in the early hours of Tuesday (03.08.21), only to find herself trapped inside the room after the lock got stuck.

She told her 32.8 million Instagram followers: “At 2am I decided to take a bath !!!! I got a new scented lotion from Victoria’s Secret and I wanted to wear it because it helps me sleep better !!!!

"I went to the bathroom and looked at my leftover coffee from earlier in the morning and said ‘gross’ but didn’t throw it away and then I looked for my face wash but couldn’t find it anywhere !!!! I was caught up in my head looking for it for about 15 minutes and then realized it’s probably in the other bathroom … then I went to leave and the door was locked … I thought ok well it’s a bathroom, I can open the damn door … no, the lock was stuck !!!! (sic)"

The 39-year-old pop icon then proceeded to scream for her boyfriend Sam Asghari, but he's a heavy sleeper, so it took her four attempts to wake him up.

She continued: “I got locked in the f****** bathroom and my boyfriend was sleeping … even if there are earthquakes he doesn’t wake up !!! I screamed ‘HEYYYYY!!!! Come open this stupid door !!!!’ …. silence … the fourth time he gets up and says ‘What’s wrong?’ … I said ‘I’m in here and I can’t get out !!!! (sic)"

The 27-year-old personal trainer attempted to free Britney, but in the end, they had to call her security team to release her.

Britney added: “He tried to do his thing to open the door with a PEN … so I got my phone and called security to tell them to open the door … 15 minutes went by and they finally said they’d send someone up to open the door … 10 minutes later …. ‘HELLO ??? Is anybody there ???’

“Then they told me 10 more minutes !!! I cleaned the bathroom and thought about taking a shower or something but then I saw it … the door … I just looked at it for the first time with a yearning of just wanting it to open … would my eyes trick me and make it happen faster ???

“My eyes widened and the door was more clear … more vast … I could see it with clarity and brightness … please open door !!!! ‘We’re here!’ They said … I asked how long it would take to open … and they said ‘oh, maybe 10 minutes’ !!!! (sic)"

After gazing at the door longing for it to be unlocked, the 'Stronger' hitmaker decided to drink her stale coffee because she felt "foggy" and then finally she was freed.

She concluded: “The old coffee I had left over from the morning was there … I started feeling foggy so I drank it … I was reenergized and started speaking again!!! ‘Are you guys there ???’ … ‘Yes we are!’ They said, ‘Stand back, we’re going to open the door!’ It opened … it finally opened !!!!! (sic)"