The British Royal Family have sent birthday wishes to Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

Queen Elizabeth's official Twitter account, @RoyalFamily, shared a message for Meghan on her 40th birthday on Wednesday (04.08.21), along with three pictures.

The message read: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very Happy Birthday today!"

The pictures included Queen Elizabeth and Meghan on an official engagement, Meghan with her husband Prince Harry and a sweet picture of Meghan and Harry with their son Archie.

Harry's brother Prince William and sister-in-law Duchess Catherine also posted a message saying: "Wishing a happy 40th birthday to The Duchess of Sussex!"

They included a smiling picture of Meghan on Bondi Beach, from her tour of Australia with Harry in 2018.

Meghan's father-in-law Prince Charles and his wife Duchess Camilla added their own tweet, writing: "Wishing The Duchess of Sussex a very happy 40th birthday."

Meghan and Harry's relationship with his family has been strained ever since they sensationally stepped down as senior royals last year and moved to California.

They also gave a shocking interview to Oprah Winfrey where they alleged someone in the Royal Family had made racist remarks while she was pregnant, with Meghan saying there had been “concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be".

However, they both declined to name the culprit, with Meghan explaining: “I think that would be very damaging to them" and Harry adding: "That conversation I’m never going to share. At the time, it was awkward. I was a bit shocked.”