Brendan Fraser has been added to the cast of two films.

The 52-year-old actor will star in Martin Scorsese's 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and the comedy 'Brothers' from Max Barbakow.

The former film is a crime drama set up at AppleTV+ and is based on the bestselling book of the same name by David Grann. The story is set in 1920s Oklahoma and examines the serial murder of members of the oil-rich Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that became known as the Reign of Terror.

Brendan is set to play lawyer WS Hamilton in 'Killers of the Flower Moon' and joins a starry ensemble that includes Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro and Jesse Plemons.

Scorsese previously suggested that delays to the movie caused by the coronavirus pandemic have actually benefitted the epic Western.

The iconic director said: "I feel as we're playing with it now, it's had a layer in, along with the actual main characters, of that sense that everybody is on [the collusion].

"Even the kindly old shopkeepers and that sort of thing. They're in on it just by being there.

"In any event, it's given us time to read more, and do more with costumes, locations, the structure of the buildings, houses, types of rooms."

Meanwhile, 'The Mummy' star will feature alongside Peter Dinklage, Josh Brolin and Glenn Close in 'Brothers'.

Little has been disclosed about the film but Peter and Josh will star as siblings, with sources suggesting it is similar to the 1988 movie 'Twins' - which featured Danny DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger as an unlikely pair of brothers.