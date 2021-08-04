Guests at this year's Met Gala must be vaccinated against coronavirus.

The annual fashion extravaganza will take place on 13 September this year and those set to attend for fashion's biggest night have been warned they will be refused admission without proof they are fully innoculated against the virus, and must also wear a mask while indoors.

A spokesperson told The Daily Beast: “Currently, all attendees at The Met Gala on September 13 must provide proof of full vaccination and will also be expected to wear masks indoors except when eating or drinking. We will update these guidelines as needed."

The 2020 Met Gala was cancelled last year because of the pandemic, and this year's has been pushed back from it's traditional slot on the first Sunday in May.

This year's event has the theme 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and will be hosted by Billie Eilish, Naomi Osaka, Amanda Gorman, and Timothée Chalamet, with Tom Ford and Anna Wintour serving as honorary chairs.

At just 19, Billie will make history as the youngest ever co-chair of the prestigious event.

Announcing the hosts in May, Vogue magazine said: “Each of the Met’s four co-hosts embodies the defining factor of American style: individualism.

"[They have each] developed a distinct visual language for their public personas, one that is informed by the legacy of iconic fashion made in the USA.”

Meanwhile, Amanda - who became the youngest inaugural poet in US history when she delivered her 'The Hill We Climb' poem at President Joe Biden's inauguration - admitted she feels like "Cinderella" after being asked to co-chair the event.

She said: "The closest analogy is feeling like Cinderella going to the ball.

"Anna Wintour took the time to ask me over Zoom; I was not expecting that at all."

Speaking about her colleagues, Amanda added how she "feels like being a freshman at a party with seniors."

She explained: " You know? Like I just arrived here. My life has changed quite recently and they are all at the top of their game, and so I'm just absorbing what it means to be able to stand beside their greatness.

"There is something unifying in us being young and fresh-faced but, at the same time, we have become somewhat emblematic of our industries. We are the new generation — and you'd better watch out."