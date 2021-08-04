Facebook's latest prototype sees their VR headsets show the wearer's eyes on the outside.

According to Facebook Reality Labs', "a three-dimensional view of the wearer's eyes [...] in a perspective correct manner", would be visible thanks to an internal camera, making it possible to have eye contact with people in the real world.

The bizarre concept is the opposite of the passthrough VR technology in their Oculus Quest 2 cameras, which enables the user to see

what is going on around them.

It's intended for "more seamless interactions between people with and without headsets in social or professional contexts."

Meanwhile, Oculus is recalling their foam facial interface on their Quest 2 headset due to skin irritation complaints.

The Facebook-owned brand has insisted a "very small percentage" of users had reacted to the material and they are now giving them the opportunity to get a new pad made of silicone.

What's more, they are halting sales of the Quest 2 and from August 24, a new headset will be available with more internal storage at no extra cost.

Facebook's VR and AR teams head Andrew Bosworth said: "While the rate of reports is small and the majority of reported cases are minor, we're committed to ensuring our products are safe and comfortable for everyone who uses them."

Bosworth tweeted last week: "Starting today, we’re introducing a new silicone cover for all Quest 2 customers globally."