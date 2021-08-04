Pamela Anderson has sold her Malibu mansion, for $3 million under the asking price.

The 54-year-old former 'Baywatch' star originally listed the stunning Malibu Colony home - which she purchased for $1.8 million in 2000 - for $14.9 million in March but it has now been purchased for $11.8 million by Kreiss Furniture CEO and creative director Loren Kreiss, PEOPLE reports.

Pamela previously tried to sell the property - which was designed by Philip Vertoch and features a guesthouse, pool, spa and a rooftop deck - for $7.75 million in 2013.

The blonde beauty revealed in March that she had moved out of the four-bedroom, four-and-a-half-bath property and was living with her husband Dan Hayhurst at her grandmother's former home on Vancouver Island, Canada, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said: "It's time I went back to my roots. I'm in love and recently married my 'average Joe' (as he likes to call himself).

"I'm creating my life here now again where it all started. It's been a wild ride, now full circle.

"I left my small town in my early twenties for Playboy, travelled all around the world, just to come home - one of the most beautiful places on earth. I made it home in one piece, a miracle. I'm a lucky girl."

Listing agent Tomer Fridman of the Tomer Fridman Group said: "The Malibu market has become the destination of choice for high net worth and ultra-high net worth individuals from across the nation.

"Malibu Colony, in particular, is one of Los Angeles's most important enclaves dating back to Hollywood's heyday of '20s glamour."