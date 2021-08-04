Intel UK has claimed data analytics is helping to improve performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

Team GB and British Swimming have been benefiting from the Intel Xeon Edge servers and Intel Xeon Mobile Workstations to assist their training.

Mel Marshall, national lead coach for British Swimming, said: “Bringing up performance data in real-time is everything. That instant feedback allows athletes to make instant adjustments.

“Ultimately, to get the optimal performance, you need to have the optimal understanding of the athlete. That’s where Intel technology, data, coaching and innovation all comes in. If that can match the level of the athlete, then the athlete can create a new landscape and go on to do something wonderful.”

As well as being able to track their progress, they can also improve their technique.