'GTA 6' reportedly won't be released until after 2022.

Rockstar Games and Take-Two Interactive have not officially announced the rumoured sixth game in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, though it has been suggested that it won't surface until 2025.

In a new fiscal report for 2022, Two-Take has outlined its future releases.

And four games are planned for release before the end of the financial year, including 'WWE 2K22', 'NBA 2K22', 'Borderlands' spin-off 'Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands', and a currently-untitled fourth game.

There are "a total of 19 core releases" in the pipeline, but no news on 'GTA 6'.

Two-Take does, however, have a new franchise due to launch before the financial year is out.

President Karl Slatoff said: "In addition, later this month, 2K will unveil details of another exciting new franchise planned for launch during this fiscal year."

Commenting on the report, a leaker with the handle @GTA6only, has tweeted that: "This is for the fiscal year 2022. So GTA 6 is not happening in 2021/2022."