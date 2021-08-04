'The Outer Worlds' has sold more than four million units.

The popular RPG has shifted another million copies since its last earnings data was released in the latest quarterly report.

The Obsidian Entertainment game - which is published by Private Division - had already reached three million in May.

Meanwhile, fans of the action title will be pleased to know a second game, 'The Outer Worlds 2', is on the way after it was announced at E3 2021 with a trailer.

The tongue-in-cheek preview poked fun at most game trailers not giving much away.

The audience laughed when the trailer revealed “the developers haven’t finished the [main character’s] design. Or finished the story. Or finished any gameplay that’s actually ready to show. In fact, the only thing [the developers] have finished is the title.”