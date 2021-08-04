Noel Gallagher will host a new show on Radio X.

The 54-year-old musician will kick off his residency on the station on Sunday (08.08.21) at 7pm, alongside his friend and comedy writer Matt Morgan.

The show - the first in a brand-new series, 'The Radio X Residency' - will be hosted by Noel and Matt on Sundays throughout August and fans will also be able to watch on demand video content from the shows on Global Player.

During the show, the pair will play music and answer fan questions.

Noel said: “You lucky little indie kids are getting the pleasure of mine and the thinking man’s fuddy-duddy Matt Morgan’s company for a residency. You’ll be hearing some great tunes, and a lot of nonsense, being spouted mostly by me! Tune in… you might learn summat. NG.”

Matt Deverson, Managing Editor of Radio X, said: “Whether it be through Oasis or the 10 years of his High Flying Birds, Noel Gallagher’s music is part of the fabric of Radio X, and I’m delighted that the man himself will be hosting a show on the station. He’s teamed up with his good mate Matt Morgan, and as a man who’s never short of a word to say, I can’t wait to hear them put the world to rights in their own unique style, as well as pick some of their favourite tunes. Noel Gallagher really does live on Radio X.”

Tune into Noel Gallagher & Matt Morgan on Radio X, Sundays from 7pm – 9pm, throughout August.