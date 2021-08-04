Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, are reportedly being lined up for the Emmy Awards.

Bosses for the glitzy event are said to be keen on getting the Duke and Duchess of Sussex on board to present an award at the ceremony in Los Angeles next month.

A source told The Sun newspaper: "Oprah is planning to attend the night, which could help get them there.

"Certainly, there would be a VIP invite for them from Netflix at its evening celebration event.

“Netflix knows that shots of them with big Hollywood names would be huge PR.”

Oprah is in the running for the Outstanding Hosted Nonfiction Series or Special Emmy for her tell-all interview with the couple.

Meanwhile, the pair signed a multi-year deal with Netflix last year to produce documentaries, docuseries, feature films, scripted shows and children's programming exclusively for the streaming giant.

At the time, they said in a statement: "Our lives, both independent of each other, and as a couple have allowed us to understand the power of the human spirit: of courage, resilience, and the need for connection. Through our work with diverse communities and their environments, to shining a light on people and causes around the world, our focus will be on creating content that informs but also gives hope."

And earlier this month, it was revealed Meghan is working on an animated series through her and Harry's Archewell Productions banner about a 12-year-old girl on “a journey of self-discovery”.

The duchess will serve as an executive producer on the series alongside Sir Elton John’s husband David Furnish, as well as Carolyn Soper, Liz Garbus, Dan Cogan and Amanda Rynda.

In a statement, she said: “Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life's daily challenges.

“I'm thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history.

“David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today."