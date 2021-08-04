Microsoft will require their staff to provide proof of having had a COVID-19 vaccine in order to enter their US offices as of September.

What's more, they do not anticipate having employees back in their offices "earlier than October 4th, 2021.”

In a statement with The Verge, Microsoft said: "As we have done since the beginning of the pandemic, we continue to closely track new developments and adapt our plans as this situation evolves, keeping employee health and safety top of mind. Based on our continued consultation with health and data experts, our earliest date for the full opening of our U.S. worksites will be no earlier than October 4, 2021. Starting in September, we’ll also require proof of vaccination for all employees, vendors, and any guests entering Microsoft buildings in the U.S., and will have an accommodation process in place for employees. We continue to review the situation on a local basis in each region/country/state where we work and will adjust dates and policies as needed."

This is no doubt due to the highly-contagious Delta variant of coronavirus, which is accountable for more than 80 per cent of new cases of the virus in the US.